Joshua Jackson Returns To Movies In New ‘Karate Kid’ Sequel

Joshua Jackson has signed-on for his first movie role in nearly 10 years, joining the cast of the upcoming new Karate Kid movie. Plot details about the movie have mostly been kept under wraps, but Jackson is said to be one of the movie’s main characters, along with Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, who are both reprising their franchise roles.

The titular Karate Kid will be played by Ben Wang, who previously starred in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese. Jonathan Entwistle (I’m Not Okay With This, The End of the F***ing World) will direct a script by Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day). The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 13th.