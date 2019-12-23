Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Married & Expecting!

Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have married, and the pair are expecting their first child together, Us Weekly reports. The pair sparked dating rumors in November of 2018, and they reportedly obtained a marriage license in August.

In September, they proclaimed their love to each other on social media. In an Instagram Story video, she said, “Babe,” and he replied, “Yes, love?” When his girlfriend told him, “You look amazing, despite having had a fever of 101.8, just last night,” Jackson said, “That is how you can tell you’re in love.”

Jackson dated Diane Kruger previously, from 2006 to 2016. He told Vulture last year that their breakup was “a long time coming.” Kruger, meanwhile, shares a 1-year-old daughter with Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus.