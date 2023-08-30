Josh Seiter, Bob Barker, Mira Sorvino + More!

FORMER ‘BACHELORETTE’ CONTESTANT JOSH SEITER IS ‘ALIVE AND WELL’ FOLLOWING DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT: Josh Seiter, a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, announced in an Instagram video Tuesday (August 29th) that he is “alive and well” despite Monday’s (August 28th) reports that he had died. Seiter said in the video that his Instagram account was hacked. “For the last 24 hours, I’ve been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts,” he said. “I’m sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post.”

BOB BARKER TRIBUTE SPECIAL TO AIR ON CBS: Entertainment Weekly reports that a one-hour tribute special dedicated to the late Bob Barker will air on CBS on Thursday (August 31st). The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker will highlight the Emmy Award-winning game show host’s career and will be hosted by his Price is Right successor, Drew Carey. Barker died on Saturday (August 26th) from natural causes at the age of 99.

FIVE LATE NIGHT SHOW HOSTS LAUNCH PODCAST TO AID STRIKERS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers have all teamed up for a new podcast called Strike Force Five. The podcast will begin airing on Wednesday (August 30th) and will feature at least 12 episodes. All proceeds will go to staff members affected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

MIRA SORVINO IS REPORTEDLY JOINING ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ FOR 32ND SEASON: Entertainment Tonight reports that Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion star Mira Sorvino is expected to join the 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars. Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix are the only two confirmed contestants on the new season so far.