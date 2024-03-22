Josh Peck Makes Statement Supporting Co-Star Drake Bell

Josh Peck, known for his role in the Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh, has publicly expressed support for his former co-star, Drake Bell, who recently revealed that he was sexually abused by a show dialogue coach when he was 15 years old.

“I finished the Quiet On Set documentary and took a few days to process it,” he wrote on Instagram. “I reached out to Drake privately, but wanted to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets with the world.”

Peck had faced criticism for not publicly addressing the revelations earlier, but Bell defended him and shared that Peck had reached out to offer support. Nancy Sullivan, who played Bell’s mother on the show, also expressed support for Bell and sadness over his abuse claims.