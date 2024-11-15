Josh Groban CBS Holiday Special To Feature Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, More

Josh Groban will host a festive variety special called Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays, featuring performances from him, James Bay, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, and The War And Treaty. The program, filmed in Los Angeles, will highlight the American foster care system and include a live on-air adoption. “I can’t wait for everyone to watch with their families, sing along and hopefully make room in their hearts and homes for a child who needs one,” Groban said in a statement. The special will air on CBS on Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. and is expected to showcase classic holiday songs from Groban’s successful holiday album, Noël. (People)