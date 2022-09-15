Josh Duhamel Threw his Back Out Dancing Before His Wedding

Partying too hard landed Josh Duhamel in the emergency room hours before he married his wife Audra Mari earlier this month.

The 28-year-old former pageant queen told Vogue Australia Wednesday (September 14th) that the Transformers star threw his back out “pulling some wild dance moves” on a party bus the night before the wedding.

Doctors discovered that Duhamel had slipped a disc, but he managed to soldier on after getting a cortisone shot.