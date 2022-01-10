Josh Duhamel And Audra Mari Are Engaged

After dating Audra Mari for two years, Transformers star Josh Duhamel decided it was time to pop the question. Duhamel announced the news on Saturday (January 8th) on Instagram.

Along with a photo of the happy couple smiling, Duhamel wrote, “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari.” This message in a bottle was a handwritten letter that read, “Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?”

Duhamel’s ex, Fergie, congratulated the pair, writing “Congrats!!!” in the comments section along with a bunch of green heart emojis.

January 8th marked Mari’s 28th birthday as well. In a 2018 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Duhamel said, “I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f— anything. That’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”