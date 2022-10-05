Josh Duggar Blames Former Co-Worker In Child Pornography Case

In an appeal filed on Monday (October 3rd), disgraced 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar said government agents failed to interview his former coworker, Caleb Williams, in his child pornography case.

According to Duggar, Williams “regularly used the only computer that had child pornography on it, was tech savvy.” He also allegedly sent Duggar a text offering to “watch the lot.”

The documents show that Williams worked with Duggar at Wholesale Motorcars and is a convicted sex offender. Duggar claims his team tried to call Williams to the stand but that the federal court denied the request.