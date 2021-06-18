Josh Duggar Asks For Delay In Child Porn Trial

Josh Duggar has filed a motion to delay his trial for child porn allegations.

Insider reports that the 19 Kids And Counting star has asked for the trial, which is set to start in July, to be set in or after February 2022 so that he can hire experts to examine his devices.

Duggar’s attorney said, “The defense has retained an independent computer forensic expert who must conduct a computer forensic examination of each of the devices at issue.”

He is currently facing charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.