Josh Duggar Arrested By Homeland Security

Josh Duggar was arrested by Homeland Security in Arkansas on Thursday (April 29th).

People reports that the former 19 Kids and Counting star is currently being held in jail without bond and that online jail records do not indicate the charges against him. According to KNWA, Josh is expected to appear before a judge on Friday (April 30th).

This isn’t the first scrape with the law for the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. In 2015, news broke that Josh had allegedly molested five underage girls as a teenager, including two of his sisters.

Most recently, he faced a real estate lawsuit in 2019. Josh, who was accused of fraud and breaching a contract, lost the case after missing a court date.

Additionally, the car dealership where he works was raided by Homeland Security in 2019 as part of an “ongoing federal investigation.” It was unclear whether Josh was the focus of the investigation.