Joseph Quinn Set To Portray George Harrison In Beatles Biopics

Joseph Quinn (Gladiator II, Stranger Things) has reportedly been tapped to play George Harrison in Sam Mendes’ upcoming series of films focusing on each member of The Beatles. While none of the roles have been officially confirmed, Ridley Scott inadvertently revealed just days ago that Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr leaked the news that he’ll be played by Barry Keoghan. Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, Where The Crawdads Sing) is said to be taking the role of John Lennon. The ensemble will bring the iconic band members’ journeys to life in Sony Pictures’ ambitious project helmed by Mendes, with a full-length movie devoted to each of The Beatles. (Source)