Joseph Quinn Breaks Down In Tears After A Fan Thanks Him

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn was moved to tears at the London Film & Comic Con when a fan thanked him for taking the time to meet with everyone. A meet-and-greet event the day beforehand was reportedly overbooked, which led some fans to get testy.

However, during a Q&A the following day, a fan named Kimberley Burrows raised her hand to say: “I’m sure a lot of us have heard what happened yesterday, whether it’s true or not about how you were treated… I won’t comment on it, but I just wanted to say thank you from all of us, we’re really grateful you’re sharing your time.”

At this comment, Quinn started to tear up. Burrows, a blind artist with a service dog, continued, “Thank you for signing our things and spending time with us, for painting our summer. You were just so nice to me and my guide dog yesterday and however you were treated yesterday, we are so grateful, thank you.”

Wiping tears from his face, Quinn replied, “Aw why’d you do that? It’s very kind.”