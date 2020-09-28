Jordyn Woods Opens Up About The Kardashians & Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods has opened up about her 2019 scandal with Tristan Thompson, saying that in the aftermath, she was in a dark place. In an interview with Now With Natalie, she said, “I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one.” She continued, “Looking at the situation, ‘Okay what did I do, what role did I play in this, how was I responsible, how can I be held accountable, how can I take responsibility for what happened?’ Things happen and that’s what makes us human. But just acceptance and accountability and responsibility. I feel like people in this generation lack accountability and when you can’t accept what you’ve done or you can’t accept that, then you can’t heal from.”

Woods also revealed that she isolated herself after the incident saying, “I deleted everything off of my phone. I wouldn’t respond to anyone. I responded to about two people. I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn’t trust anyone. Everything in my life changed.”

Woods continued, “It’s easy to beat yourself up over things that you could have done differently. But you can’t hold on to what you could have or should have done, you just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go. It might take you a month to let it go, it might take you a year to let it go but you have to start praying to be able to let it go.”

Woods also revealed that she has some regrets after the incident, saying, “I’m not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through. It was a lot for everyone, my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years have I had a negative intention to do something bad to anyone I love. I wouldn’t say I’m happy something like that happened, but I’m happy I was able to become who I am today.”