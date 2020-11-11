Jordyn Woods & Kardashians Reaction to Larsa Pippen's Tell-All?

So much to unpack! Jordyn Woods appears to want more details after Larsa Pippen’s tell-all interview with Hollywood Raw about the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF hit up Twitter after the 46-year-old claimed she’d dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian dated him. As fans will recall, Jordyn was ousted from the Kardashian circle when she allegedly slept with Tristan, who was dating Khloe at the time.

“Make it make sense,” the 23-year-old model tweeted on Monday, November 9. She added a thinking emoji.

Sources previously told Us Weekly that Larsa was the one who told Khloe & co. about the incident, which was Tristan’s second time publicly stepping out on Khloe. The pair have reportedly since reunited.

Woods also “liked” a series of tweets on Monday, including one that reads, “Jordyn woods is like the definition of making the best out of a bad situation” and another that says, “I hope Jordyn Woods is having a good day.”

A third tweet states, “So she was projecting her own guilt onto young a** Jordyn. Got it.”

In addition to claiming she had a past with Tristan, Larsa claimed that Kanye West brainwashed the entire family and turned them against her.

Meanwhile, the Kardashians are taking Larsa’s revelations in stride, an insider tells ET.

"The Kardashians aren’t paying much attention to Larsa’s recent interview," the source says. "They know why they aren’t close to Larsa anymore and she’s entitled to her opinions. At the end of the day, Khloe and Tristan are in a great place as are Kim and Kanye. Larsa continues to say she doesn't care about no longer being close to the family, but people close to her know she does care and continues to talk about it."

In July, fans noticed that Kim, Khloe and Kourtney were no longer following her on IG. Then Kanye tweeted “Larsa” without explanation, before deleting it.

And just in case anyone is worried that the Kardashian Christmas fete will not be held in the face of California’s nearly 1 million COVID cases, Khloe recently told fans on Twitter that she is planning on a party. “It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before …”