Jonathan Majors Sued For Defamation By His Ex-Girlfriend

Jonathan Majors is being sued by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, for assault and defamation. In the lawsuit, Jabbari provides details of alleged instances of abuse that she claims occurred before the incident that resulted in criminal charges against Majors.

She alleges that the abuse started as early as 2021 and cites various incidents, including Majors throwing her into a shower wall and assaulting her in London. Jabbari also claims that Majors verbally attacked her and even strangled her at one point.

These allegations were previously discussed during the trial where Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment. Jabbari is now suing Majors for defamation, claiming that he tarnished her reputation by denying the physical abuse allegations in interviews. Majors’ lawyer has stated that they are preparing counterclaims against Jabbari.