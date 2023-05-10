Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Calls Domestic Violence Trial A ‘Witch Hunt’

Jonathan Majors made a court appearance via Zoom on Tuesday (May 9th) in his ongoing domestic violence case. According to Variety, the judge discussed a motion filed by the Creed III actor’s defense team, stating that the prosecution has until May 23 to respond. The defense will have until May 31 to respond back.

Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, issued a statement following the brief session in which she called the trial a “witch hunt.” Referring to Majors as a “Black man weighing 200 lbs,” she claimed the case is affected by “racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system.”

His next court date is scheduled for June 13th. The judge told the Devotion actor if he does not appear in person, a warrant for his arrest could be issued within 48 hours.