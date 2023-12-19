Jonathan Majors Is Found Guilty Of Assault And Harassment

The jury in Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial reached a verdict on Monday (December 18th) after deliberating over the course of three days. The trial centered on an incident that took place in New York City in March and involved his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

The Creed III actor was found guilty of third-degree assault and first-degree harassment. He was acquitted of one count of assault and one count of harassment, both of which The New York Times writes “required prosecutors to show he acted with intent.”

Majors’ sentencing is scheduled for February 6th. Shortly after the verdict was read, Marvel Studios announced that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor will no longer star in future MCU films.