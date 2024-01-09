Jonathan Majors Gives First Interview Since Assault Conviction

On Monday (January 8th), Jonathan Majors gave his first sit-down interview since he was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, last month. The Loki actor told Linsey Davis on Good Morning America that he “was absolutely shocked and afraid” by the guilty verdict.

“My hands have never struck a woman — ever,” the Creed III actor said. Along with maintaining his innocence, Majors told Davis he hopes he still has a future in Hollywood. “I pray I do. It’s God’s plan and God’s timing.”

Speaking about his new girlfriend, Meagan Good, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor said, “She’s held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I’m so blessed to have her.” In a recording played during his trial, Majors told Jabbari she “needs to live up to the standards of Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King’s wife, and Michelle Obama” because he’s “a great man — a great man.”

Jabbari’s lawyer, Brittany Henderson, responded to the Good Morning America interview in a statement, saying that Majors “continues to take no accountability for his actions.”