Jonathan Majors Facing More Abuse Claims

Jonathan Majors is facing more abuse claims.

Variety reported Wednesday (April 19th) that multiple alleged abuse victims came forward in March and are working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Attorney Priya Chaudhry told Deadline, “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

The Creed III star was arrested on March 25th in New York City on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. He is due in court on May 8th.