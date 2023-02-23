Jonathan Majors Explains Why He Carries Little Cups Around With Him

Jonathan Majors is opening up about why he’s often spotted carrying little cups. On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday (February 21st), the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star said, “I’m 33 years old. I’ve been doing it since I left my mother’s house when I was about 18.”

Majors said he has about four cups “in rotation,” and he detailed their significance in relationship to his mother. “She was so terrified of the circus that I had joined — showbiz and the circus,” he joked. “She was very clear about safety. ‘No drinking, no drugs, no sex,’ every time I left the house . . . This has happened my entire life. But the drinking was a thing and she’d always say, ‘Baby, watch your cup. Watch your glass.'”

The Creed III actor said he carried the cups around so that he “always kept that in mind, for safety,” but now the cups are a reminder that, “You are a vessel. Nobody can fill you up, nobody can pour you out — you do that yourself.”

He added, “Holding onto this is a reminder that, even in this craziness happening, my self-esteem is my self-esteem. Nobody can make me, nobody can big me up, as it were, or tear me down.”