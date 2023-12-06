Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari Testifies In Domestic Violence Trial

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, took the stand on Tuesday (December 5th) in the Loki actor’s domestic violence trial. Majors is facing charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment following an incident with Jabbari that took place in March.

Detailing what happened the night of March 25th, Jabbari said the pair caught a play and had dinner in Brooklyn afterwards. At the restaurant, Majors was upset that Jabbari had confided in a friend about his abusive behavior. “He kept saying, ‘I’m going to kill myself, this time I’m going to do it,’” she recalled, according to NBC News. The professional dancer also shared that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor was controlling and had threatened suicide following their fights on multiple occasions.

On the car ride back to Manhattan, Jabbari confirmed that she saw a text message on Majors’ phone that read, “Wish I was kissing you right now.” After she grabbed his phone to see the message, Jabbari said the Creed III actor “pulled” and “twisted” her arm to get the phone back. She also said she felt “a hard blow” across her head.

Additionally, jurors were shown surveillance footage that seemingly showed Majors getting out of the car and pushing Jabbari back into it.