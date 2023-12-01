Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Violence Trial To Start Next Week

A jury was selected on Thursday (November 30th) for Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial in New York. Opening statements are set to begin on Monday (December 4th).

The trial is expected to last two weeks. If the Creed III actor is found guilty, he could face up to a year in jail.

Majors was arrested in New York City in March following a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. According to court documents, Jabbari “sustained substantial pain, including a fractured finger, bruising about her body, a laceration behind her right ear and a bump on her head.”

The pair allegedly got into an argument over a text message on the Loki actor’s phone that read, “Wish I was kissing you right now.”