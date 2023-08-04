Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Violence Trial Is Postponed Until September

Jonathan Majors appeared in court on Thursday (August 3rd) for what was originally scheduled to be the first day of his domestic violence trial in New York City. However, prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office requested more time to prepare their case. A tentative trial date has been set for September 6th.

In March, Majors was arrested after a woman accused the Creed III actor of “striking her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear,” according to court documents obtained by People. The woman also claims he grabbed her hand and neck, “causing bruising and substantial pain.” She was treated at a hospital for minor head and neck injuries, including a cut on her ear.

The Guardian reports that Majors could be facing a year in jail if he is convicted. On Thursday (August 3rd), the Loki actor once again appeared at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse hand-in-hand with his girlfriend, Meagan Good.