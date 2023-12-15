Jonathan Majors, Andre Braugher, James Gunn + More!

JURY IS DELIBERATING IN JONATHAN MAJORS’ DOMESTIC VIOLENCE TRIAL: According to Deadline, closing arguments were heard in Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial on Thursday (December 14th). The jury began deliberating later in the day and is expected to continue to do so on Friday (December 15th). The Loki actor could face up to a year in jail if he is convicted.

ANDRE BRAUGHER’S CAUSE OF DEATH IS REVEALED: People reports that Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher’s cause of death was revealed on Thursday (December 14th)—three days after he died at the age of 61 on Monday (December 11th). The Homicide: Life on the Street actor’s rep told the outlet he died due to lung cancer. It is not yet known when he was first diagnosed with the illness.

JAMES GUNN SAYS TOO MANY CAMEOS ARE ‘ONE OF THE WORST ELEMENTS OF RECENT SUPERHERO FILMS:’ James Gunn took to Threads recently to defend his casting choices for Superman: Legacy. “The whole point was it’s NOT a large film – I mean, not in terms of cast. It’s normal for single protagonist films to have other characters – much more unusual for them not to,” he wrote. He then went on to slam meaningless cameos. “I call that ‘Cameo Porn’ and it has been one of the worst elements of recent superhero films. If a character is in film, they have to have a reason to be there story-wise,” the Guardians of the Galaxy director added. “I don’t mind actual cameos – if it’s a glimpse or a moment, an Easter egg. What bothers me is when they mangle an elegant story by shoehorning characters in – they aren’t there because the story calls for it, but for some other reason.”

CHARLIZE THERON, SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR, AND BECKY G TO GUEST JUDGE ON SEASON 16 OF ‘RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE:’ According to Entertainment Tonight, the celebrity guest judges for season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race have been announced. Fans can look forward to appearances by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charlize Theron, Becky G, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, and more. The new season premieres on MTV on January 5th.