Jonathan Joss, ‘King of the Hill’ Actor Who Voiced John Redcorn, Dies In Shooting at 59

Actor Jonathan Joss, best known for voicing the character John Redcorn on the animated series King of the Hill, died in a shooting incident in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday. He was 59 years old. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call and found Joss near the road, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspected shooter, reportedly a former neighbor, fled but was later detained and booked for murder. Joss had been involved with the King of the Hill revival, set to premiere on Hulu on August 4th, and had recently attended a panel discussion about the show at the ATX Television Festival. He had taken over the John Redcorn role from the original actor, Victor Aaron, who passed away in 1996. Joss also had roles in various films and TV shows, including Parks and Recreation and Tulsa King. (Variety)