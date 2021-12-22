Jonathan Groff Thought He ‘Peed’ Himself While Filming The Matrix Resurrections

Playing Agent Smith in The Matrix Resurrections, actor Jonathan Groff prepared to take over Hugo Weaving’s role by watching his performance on YouTube. What he didn’t prepare for, however, is how he would feel after doing an action scene with Keanu Reeves, in which he shot a gun.

“When it was over, I was like, ‘I think I wet my pants. I think I peed myself,'” he said during Entertainment Weekly’s Around the Table.

Groff continued, “When you pee yourself, it’s hot for a second and then it gets cold, and so [the sensation] sustained. Then I thought one of the shells from the gun had come down my shirt, which they warn you might happen. I was reaching down there looking for this shell but it wasn’t down there.”

Later Groff said he liked Carrie-Anne Moss’ explanation. “You were saying sometimes your body doesn’t know it’s not real,” he said to Moss, in reference to him shooting the gun.

“When I shoot a gun, I can look really cool in a scene, but afterward it’s like my body doesn’t know it’s not real, and it’s really intense,” Moss said. “But you didn’t pee your pants,” she said to Groff. “To be clear.”