Jon Watts Cancelled ‘Wolfs’ Sequel Because He “No Longer Trusted” Apple As A “Creative Partner”

Jon Watts, best known for directing the Spider-Man franchise, revealed that he and the stars of the film Wolfs for Apple, including George Clooney and Brad Pitt, will not be moving forward with a planned sequel, despite the film being the most-viewed feature ever released on Apple TV+. Watts expressed disappointment in Apple’s last-minute decision to shift from a theatrical to a streaming release without discussion, leading him to return the money he was paid for the sequel. “The truth is that Apple didn’t cancel the Wolfs sequel, I did, because I no longer trusted them as a creative partner,” he said in a statement. Apple sources view the movie as a success and are still open to a sequel. (Deadline)