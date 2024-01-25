Jon Stewart Will Return To Host ‘The Daily Show’ On Mondays

On Monday nights starting February 12th and through the 2024 election cycle, Jon Stewart will be returning as host of The Daily Show. Comedy Central announced the news on Wednesday (January 24th), following a year-long search for Trevor Noah’s replacement.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” President and CEO of Paramount Media Networks Chris McCarthy said in a statement. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

Stewart hosted the show for 16 years before leaving in 2015. Other correspondents such as Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, and Dulcé Sloan are likely to fill in as host for the remainder of the week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.