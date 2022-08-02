Jon Stewart Gets In Shouting Match In D.C. Over Veteran Bill

Jon Stewart is continuing his fight to pass a bill that will provide benefits to veterans. On Monday (August 1st), a video was released on Twitter showing the former Daily Show host shouting at conservative political commentator Jack Posobiec in D.C.

It is unclear exactly what happened before Stewart, in his own words, “lost [his] temper a little bit” and began shouting at the media personality. In a later video, it seems the pair made peace with one another, as it became clear Posobiec also wanted to get the bill passed.

“I felt like I was being trolled,” Stewart said in the video. “I realized that the important thing is, we just got to get this done for these guys and get them over the finish line to get the health care they need.”