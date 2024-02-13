Jon Stewart Explains Why He’s Returning To ‘The Daily Show’

Jon Stewart opened up to CBS Mornings on Monday (February 12th) about his decision to return as host of The Daily Show on Mondays through the 2024 election cycle.

“I very much wanted to have some place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season,” he told the outlet. Stewart’s Apple TV+ show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, was cancelled in October after two seasons.

“I thought I was going to do it over at — they call it Apple TV+. It’s a television enclave, very small. It’s like living in Malibu,” he added. “They decided, they felt that they didn’t want me to say things that might get me in trouble.”