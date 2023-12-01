Jon Hamm, ‘Love Actually,’ ‘Beetlejuice 2’ + More!

JON HAMM DETAILS NUDE SCENE IN ‘FARGO:’ Jon Hamm spoke about the nude scene he filmed for the fifth season of Fargo during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Mad Men actor plays Sherriff Roy Tillman on the series, who steps out of a hot tub naked in front of two FBI agents there to question him during one scene. “I thought I had a rider in my contract where naked’s fine, cold naked is not great. I’m more of a warm naked guy,” he joked, as the scene was filmed outdoors in freezing temperatures in Calgary, Canada. “In Celsius, zero is freezing. … But then it gets down to, like, minus 30, and you go, ‘This is not safe,’” he quipped. Hamm added that a “flesh-colored sock” was “cinched” around him for the scene, which he said they call a “c—k sock.”

‘LOVE ACTUALLY’ DIRECTOR SAYS ‘STALKER SCENE’ IS ‘A BIT WEIRD:’ The director of Love Actually is reevaluating one of the storylines in the film: when Mark (Andrew Lincoln) confesses his love to Juliet (Kiera Knightley), who is married to Mark’s best friend (Chiwetel Ejiofor), through handwritten signs. “He actually turns up, to his best friend’s house, to say to his best friend’s wife, on the off chance that she answers the door, ‘I love you,'” Richard Curtis told The Independent recently. “I think it’s a bit weird.” He added, “I remember being taken by surprise about seven years ago. I was going to be interviewed by somebody and they said, ‘Of course, we’re mainly interested in the stalker scene,’ and I said, ‘What scene is that?.’ And then I was, like, educated in it. All I can say is that a lot of intelligent people were involved in the film at the time, and we didn’t think it was a stalker scene… but if it’s interesting or funny for different reasons [now] then, you know, God bless our progressive world.”

‘BEETLEJUICE 2’ WRAPS PRODUCTION: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to the 1988 film Beetlejuice has finished production. The film only had a day and a half day left of filming before the actors’ strike began in July. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara reprised their roles from the original for the new movie—and were joined by Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux in new roles.

RACHEL LEVISS TO TELL HER ‘SIDE OF THE STORY’ IN NEW PODCAST: Rachel Leviss might not have returned for the 11th season of Vanderpump Rules, but she isn’t disappearing into the shadows either. The reality star plans to tell her “side of the story” regarding all things “Scandoval” on her new podcast called Rachel Goes Rogue, set to premiere on iHeartRadio January 8th.

‘BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA’ TO END WITH ITS FIFTH SEASON: Deadline reports that the fifth season of the CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola will be its last. The final season is set to premiere on February 12th. “’Bob Hearts Abishola’ is about an unlikely love story, but also the premise that immigrants make America great,” executive producers told the outlet in a statement. “We’ve loved bringing these stories to life and are excited for fans to see the final chapter of these two families, and the incredible work of this talented cast and crew.”