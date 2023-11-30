Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola, Lupita Nyong’o + More!

JON HAMM COMMENTS ON HIS ‘EXCITING’ WEDDING TO ANNA OSCEOLA: Jon Hamm spoke about his “exciting” wedding to Anna Osceola during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday (November 28th). The couple got married in June at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, where they first met while shooting Mad Men. “It was a perfect day. It was very sparsely attended, by our decision; it was small. And man, it was great.” Joking about getting married for the first time at the age of 52, he added, “It only took me half a century but I figured I might as well get it right, so there you go.”

LUPITA NYONG’O REMEMBERS CHADWICK BOSEMAN ON HIS BIRTHDAY: Lupita Nyong’o shared an old Polaroid to Instagram on Wednesday (November 29th) from a promotional tour for Black Panther in 2018. The photo shows her with Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and Ryan Coogler in Seoul, Korea. Honoring Boseman on what would have been his 47th birthday, she wrote in the caption, “Marking the birthday of a heroic friend. I am blessed that his time on this earth coincided with mine.” The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actor died at the age of 43 in 2020 due to colon cancer.

MELISSA MCCARTHY HAS A ‘WEIRD MEATBALL PARTY’ WITH HER FAMILY EVERY CHRISTMAS EVE: Melissa McCarthy spoke with Today on Wednesday (November 29th) about her family’s Christmas Eve tradition—which she referred to as a “weird meatball party.” The Bridesmaids actor explained, “We do the meatball thing. We have everybody over, we make sandwiches, we watch all of ‘The Lord of the Rings.’ We have to watch the extended ones. My daughter Georgie and my husband demand it.” She added, “Those are our weird Christmas movies.”

SHARON STONE SAYS SHE’S ‘HOTTER’ THAN SHE’S EVER BEEN AT AGE 65: Sharon Stone shared how aging has affected her sex life on Tuesday’s (November 28th) episode of the Ladygang podcast. “I think I’m hotter now more than I’ve ever been,” the Basic Instinct actor said. “I’m in my 60s. People think that no one looks at you anymore. And the truth of the matter is I have just as many people who want to sleep with me now as I ever did.” The difference, she said, is that she’s “not as easy” now as she was when she was younger. “There isn’t that thing when you walk in the room that every guy goes, ‘Oooo.’ Because you’re not as easy as you were when you were young. It’s not because you’re not as hot. You’re not as easy to f–k, you’re not as easy to get rid of and you’re not as easy to keep quiet. You’re not as easy to dump afterward,” she added. “You’re not as easy to be a sidepiece. It’s not that you’re not as hot — you’re hotter.”