Jon Hamm Admits To Being A ‘Vanderpumper’ And A ‘Beverly Hills-Ian’

Jon Hamm is a fan of reality TV. The Mad Men actor appeared on the Today show Monday (June 12th) and revealed his love for Bravo.

When host Savannah Guthrie asked him whether it was “faux news” that he was a fan of Real Housewives, the Top Gun: Maverick star said, “No, that’s real.”

In addition to being a “Jersey man,” Hamm said, “I’m a Vanderpumper … I’m a Beverly Hills-ian. I like New York. We’ll see what this whole new New York thing is all about.” A reboot of the Real Housewives of New York City is set to premiere later this year with a new cast.

“Once you start watching, you do get sucked in,” Savannah said. “I started watching that real estate show ‘Selling Sunset’ — have you tried that one?”

“Not yet,” he replied. “It’s only a matter of time. It’s a universe, it’s a vortex. It’s going to get us all eventually.”