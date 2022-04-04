Jon Batiste Wins Five Big Ones And Silk Sonic Sweeps At Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste had a great evening on music’s biggest night, the Grammy Awards. Going into the show as the most nominated artist with 11 nods, he walked out with 5. Honored with one of the most coveted of the night, Album of The Year, plus he picked up Best American Roots Performance, American Roots Song, Best Music Video and he tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera for Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Silk Sonic grooved their way to the stage when announced winners of Record of The Year for “Leave The Door Open.” Alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak said “In the industry, we call that a clean sweep. Drinks are on Silk Sonic tonight.” They also won, Best R&B Performance and Song of The Year.

For 19 year old, Olivia Rodrigo, she went home with 3 Grammy’s… Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Solo performance.

As the audience wondered if there would be an Oscar moment, host Trevor Noah said, “We’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.”

What is sure to be a talked about moment… SZA, while on crutches, got to the stage before Doja Cat when they won for Best Pop Duo Group Performance. Doja admitted she had been in the bathroom.

One of the most talked about subjects online during the show was for categories that didn’t even air. Just nine days after drummer Taylor Hawkins died, Foo Fighters swept with 3 wins…Best Rock Performance (“Making a Fire”), Best Rock Song (“Waiting On a War”) and Best Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight). The band did not attend.

Following a pre-recorded speech by Ukraine’s President Zelensky, John Legend sang about freedom for the people of Ukraine.

For a night that boasts 86 categories, a few standouts included… Best Traditional R&B Performance, it went to H.E.R. for “Fight For You.”

Country music’s Chris Stapleton, won 3. Best album, solo performance and Country Song.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Love for Sale. In a sentimental Grammy moment, She performed and dedicated the song to him after he introduced her from a pre-recorded video.

And Baby Keem won Best Rap Performance for “Family Ties,” a song that features Kendrick Lamar.

Normally held in Los Angeles, The 64th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday evening (4-3) in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

WINNERS

Record of the Year

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Song of the Year

“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Alternative Music Album

Daddy’s Home — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance 2 Winners

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Fight for You” — H.E.R.

Best R&B Song

“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best R&B Album

Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Hurricane” — Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

“Jail” — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring JAY-Z)

Best Country Song

“Cold” — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Solo Performance

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne

Best Country Album

Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Best Rock Performance

“Making a Fire” — Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

“The Alien” — Dream Theater

Best Rock Song

“Waiting on a War” — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Medicine At Midnight — Foo Fighters

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album

Believe For It — CeCe Winans

Best Latin Pop Album

Mendó — Alex Cuba

Best Música Urbana Album

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle

Best Opera Recording Album

Glass: Akhnaten — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Best Music Video

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

Best Music Film

Summer of Soul — Various Artists