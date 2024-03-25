‘Joker 2’ Will Be A Jukebox Musical With 15 Well-Known Songs

The upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be a mostly jukebox musical, featuring at least 15 covers of well-known songs. Insiders reveal that it may also include one or two original tracks, possibly from co-star Lady Gaga.

While details about the songs and performers are mostly unknown, one is set to be “That’s Entertainment” from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon. It has also been confirmed that Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Oscar-winning composer of the first Joker film, will infuse her haunting music cues into each number.

The plot of the film is described as a drama taking place in and around Arkham Asylum. The highly anticipated sequel has a budget nearing $200 million, a significant increase from the original film’s $60 million budget. Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to premiere on October 4th.