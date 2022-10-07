Jojo Siwa Shares ‘Gay Awakening Story’ On TikTok

Jojo Siwa shared her “gay awakening story” as part of the “One Thing About Me” trend on TikTok.

In the video, released Wednesday (October 5th), the Dance Moms alum revealed that both Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan helped her realize that she liked women.

First, at age 12, she said Lovato’s song “Cool for The Summer,” an anthem about wanting a summer fling with another woman made a big impression. She later became obsessed with Dewan’s Magic Mike number on Lip Synch Battle.

She added, “A couple years later, a man was my first date and he wanted to have sex with me and I did not want to—never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it. Immediately knew men are not my thing. Women are my gig. Gotta go.”