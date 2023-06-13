JoJo Siwa Says Social Media Helped Her Come Out

JoJo Siwa told E! News in a recent interview that social media was a lifeline for her when she came out as a member of the LGBTQIA community in January of 2021.

“Just getting social media for me, it actually gave me a safe space when I came out,” she told the outlet. The J Team actress said social media made it easier because she “knew that even if everyone around me didn’t support me that there was gonna be people online that did.”

Siwa added, “I knew that I was gonna find those people and I was really excited about that. I always told myself it was gonna be easier to come out online than it was in person. And I do believe that’s very true.”