JoJo Siwa Says She Wasn’t Invited To The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards

On Sunday (April 10th) Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa posted a video to Instagram explaining why she wasn’t at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards this year.

“A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn’t invited. I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get an invite,” she said.

Later, she shared that, “Somebody tagged me in something — they used my song ‘One Chance.’ My song made the cut, but not me.”

Fans were shocked to hear that Siwa wasn’t invited to the awards show, considering her history with Nickelodeon. The J Team star’s website even reads that she’s part of the “Nickelodeon family.”

Some are wondering if it has anything to do with her coming out of the closet and changing her image, raising questions that Siwa has reposted to Twitter herself.

One Twitter user wrote, “Something about Nickelodeon not inviting Jojo Siwa to the Kids Choice Awards this year after she’s came out and cut her hair short, really rubs me the wrong way.”