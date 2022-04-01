JoJo Siwa Is No Loner Single

website maker

JoJo Siwa has moved on following her breakup from Kylie Prew.

The dancer said on the Rachel Uncensored Podcast Wednesday (March 30th), “We’re not single. I say ‘we’re’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself. …I am not single, and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.”

Although she would not reveal the name of her significant other, she added, “Listen, I went around the block. I tried a lot, and I learned a lot, and I’m very, very, very happy where I am now.”