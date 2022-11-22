Jojo Siwa Doesn’t Think She And Candace Cameron Bure Will Ever Speak Again

Jojo Siwa is getting more and more comfortable speaking out. On Sunday (November 20th), the former All That cast member spoke with People about calling Candace Cameron Bure’s “traditional marriage” comments “rude and hurtful.”

“As I’m getting older, I’m starting to realize what an impact I really do get to have,” she said, adding that she is “learning that I have a chance to use my voice, use my platform for something good and to change the world for the better.”

The J-Team actress added she and Bure “have [not] talked,” and that she doesn’t think they “ever will again.”