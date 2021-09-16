Jojo Siwa Bashes Nickelodeon Over Upcoming Tour

Jojo Siwa slammed Nickelodeon for stopping her from using the songs from her film, The J Team on her upcoming tour.

She went after the network in a series of tweets on Tuesday (Sept. 14th) and Wednesday (Sept. 15th) .

Siwa explained, “I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???”

The performer continued, “I want my concert to be the BEST it can possibly be, and I want to perform the songs that YOU have been waiting to hear for 2 years. Having the music from my movie in my show is important to me, I wish it was important to Nickelodeon. Remember I’m a human, not just a brand.”

She will hit the road on January 13th in Spokane, WA.