Johnny Knoxville To Host ‘Fear Factor’ Reboot At Fox

Johnny Knoxville will host Fox’s rebooted Fear Factor series. Knoxville, best known for Jackass, will step into the job previously held by Joe Rogan and Ludacris. “Johnny Knoxville is the champion of fearless entertainment,” said Fox Television Network president Michael Thorn. “His wild sense of humor and unmatched ability to push boundaries make him the perfect fit to lead this bold reinvention of Fear Factor.” Fear Factor: The Next Chapter will feature an ongoing gameplay element, with contestants living together and competing for a grand prize. In addition to the franchise’s signature stunts and challenges, the new version will “redefine reality competition.” (THR)