Johnny Galecki, Donald Glover, Leah Remini + More!

JOHNNY GALECKI REVEALS HE SECRETLY MARRIED MORGAN GALECKI AND WELCOMED A DAUGHTER: Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki revealed to Architectural Digest in a profile published on Wednesday (February 7th) that he privately married Morgan Galecki—and that the pair welcomed a baby girl together named Oona Evelena. “Thank you to @archdigest @tycole @colson__horton and @rachwall_ for the lovely profile on the beautiful backdrop of our lives as they stand and smile today. We will place it in our family time capsule and cherish it for many, many years,” he captioned photos from the profile shared to Instagram.

DONALD GLOVER FILMED ‘MR. & MRS. SMITH’ THE SAME DAY HE GOT MARRIED: Donald Glover told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview that he was filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith the same day he married his wife, Michelle White. “There was a day where I don’t think we had to be on set until noon or 1, so, I was like, ‘Can we get married today?’ I got married in the morning,” he said. “We had a real wedding afterwards, too … [That night, though,] we went to our favorite restaurant and then [White’s] parents and my mom were waiting for us at the house.”

LEAH REMINI REACTS TO BEYONCE WAX FIGURE COMPARISONS: Leah Remini is flattered that people think Beyonce’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds Blackpool looks like her. “I am screaming! And loving all the tweets! This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé,” the King of Queens actor wrote on X Thursday (February 8th).

NICK CANNON ADDRESSES WHETHER HE’D GET BACK TOGETHER WITH HIS EX-WIFE MARIAH CAREY: Nick Cannon told E! News recently that the ball is in Mariah Carey’s court when it comes to whether or not they would ever get back together. “I mean, you gotta ask her!” the Wild ‘N Out star joked. “Let me know what she says! Ask her, text me, we can talk through you. It’s Valentines is in the air, you can be the chocolate cupid. Let’s do it, I’m with it.” This comes after the “Always Be My Baby” singer split from Bryan Tanaka late last year. Cannon and Carey were married in 2008 and finalized their divorce in 2016.