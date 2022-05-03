Johnny Depp’s Security Guard Says He Saw Amber Heard Punch Depp In The Face

One of Johnny Depp’s security guards, Travis McGivern, testified in Depp’s defamation trial on Monday (May 2nd), claiming that he once witnessed Amber Heard punch Depp in the face.

McGivern, who remains one of Depp’s employees, depicted a fight he previously overheard between the former couple. He said a “relatively peaceful conversation” became “louder” and “more volatile.”

According to McGivern, Heard threw a can of Red Bull at Depp as the “verbal onslaught continued from both of them.” The security guard continued, saying, “Mr. Depp was giving as good as he got at that point. He was angry and agitated.”

“Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder and I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr. Depp in the left side of his face. That was Ms. Heard’s fist,” McGivern said. He added that Depp had a “nice little shiner” after the incident.

A PETITION TO REMOVE AMBER HEARD FROM THE AQUAMAN SEQUEL REACHES THREE MILLION SIGNATURES

The New York Post reports that, amid Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, three million people have signed a petition requesting Heard be removed from the Aquaman sequel.

Heard plays Mera alongside Jason Momoa’s Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Jeanne Larson created the Change.org petition back in 2020, but it has picked up steam since Depp’s trial began. “Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2,” Larson wrote.

Film journalist Grace Randolph claims Heard isn’t in much of the film as it stands now anyway. “I hear #AmberHeard has less than 10 min of screentime in #Aquaman2,” she wrote in a post to Twitter.