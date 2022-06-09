Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Say ‘Domestic Violence Doesn’t Have A Gender’

website maker

On Good Morning America Wednesday (June 8th), Johnny Depp’s lawyers responded to the message that “women’s rights are moving backward” due to the verdict in Depp’s defamation trial, made by a spokesperson for Amber Heard.

Host George Stephanopoulos touched on the trial’s effects on domestic violence overall, saying, “Victims’ advocates have argued that the verdict is going to have a chilling effect on domestic-violence victims and it’s a blow to the #MeToo movement.”

To this, Camille Vasquez replied, “I think our response to that is that we encourage any victim to come forward. Domestic violence doesn’t have a gender.”

“So you don’t see this as a setback in any way, shape or form?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“We do not. We believe that the verdict speaks for itself; the facts are what they are. The jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts,” Vazquez said.