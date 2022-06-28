Johnny Depp Was Not Offered $301 Million To Return To ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’

The rumor about Disney offering Johnny Depp $301 million to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been debunked.

On Monday (June 27th), multiple outlets shared that Depp had been offered the $301 million deal. A source reportedly told PopTopic, “Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. They are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character.”

However, a representative for the Edward Scissorhands actor told NBC, “This is made up.”

In May, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer was asked if Depp would reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Bruckheimer responded, “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”