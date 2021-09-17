Johnny Depp Was Abandoned As A Teen

Court documents unearthed during the production of the Discovery+ series, Johnny Depp v Amber Heard show that Depp was abandoned by his mother as a teen.

A document signed in 1981, during the divorce of his parents Betty Sue Depp and John Depp, state, “The wife hereby acknowledges that the parties’ minor child…John C. Depp II is fully emancipated and self-supporting.

The two filed for divorce in 1978, when the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was only 15 years old.