Johnny Depp Thought Amber Heard Was Having An Affair With James Franco

Johnny Depp admitted in court Thursday (April 21st) that he believed in 2014 Amber Heard was having an “affair” with her The Adderal Diaries costar, James Franco.

Heard’s laywers also accused the 58-year-old actor of him being “in a blackout” for portions of a private jet flight from Boston to LA the couple fought over Franco.

Other highlights of Thursday’s testimony included the infamous texts with WandaVision star Paul Bettany that detailed Depp’s plan for “burning,” “drowning” and having sex with the “burnt corpse” of Heard.

The jury also heard footage of the allegedly drunk Pirates of the Caribbean star cursing, slamming cupboards and breaking other objects before he appears to throw Heard’s phone for illegally recording him.