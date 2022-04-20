Johnny Depp Takes The Stand In Trial Against Amber Heard

On Tuesday (April 19th), Johnny Depp testified in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp took the stand in Fairfax, Virginia, and said that Heard’s abuse allegations against him came as a “complete shock.”

“Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” Depp said under oath.

He continued, “Since I knew there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16.”

“It’s been six years of trying times. It’s pretty strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, then 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who have believed in me for all these years. I didn’t want any of those people to believe that I had done them wrong or lied to them or that I was a fraud. I pride myself on honesty,” Depp said.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor added, “My goal is the truth.”