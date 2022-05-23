Johnny Depp Is Expected To Be Called As A Witness For Amber Heard’s Defense

More than two weeks after Johnny Depp finished testifying in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor will reportedly be returning to the stand on Monday (May 23rd).

According to Deadline, Depp is expected to be called as a witness for Heard’s defense, in a daring move by the Aquaman actress’ legal team.

It is anticipated that the defense will rest their case by the end of the week as well. Judge Penney Azcarte previously said she wants to hear closing arguments on Friday (May 27th).